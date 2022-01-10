New Delhi: India recorded another massive jump in the daily Covid-19 tally logging 1,79,339 cases in 24 hours ending Sunday evening. The figure is 12% more than the number of cases registered a day earlier. The country also saw 146 more deaths during the time while the Omicron tally has now reached 4,033 with 410 new cases of the variant.

The total number of active cases in the country has gone beyond seven lakh. The daily positivity rate has shot up to 13.29 per cent.

Major metropolitan cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Chennai are primarily responsible for the increasing number of cases.

Between January 4 and 8, Mumbai recorded 86,000 new cases followed by Delhi (68,000), Bengaluru (24,000), and Chennai (17,247). The cities saw more than 350 per cent increase in the number of infections from the previous week.

In the last 24 hours, Delhi saw 17 fatalities due to COVID-19, the highest in a day since June 13 last year. The city added 22,751 cases to its tally of infections as the positivity rate soared to 23.53 percent. Similarly, Mumbai reported 19,474 COVID-19 cases and seven fatalities, taking the city's tally of infections to 9,14,572 and the toll to 16,406.