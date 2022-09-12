Haridwar: With one more person succumbing on Monday, the death toll due to consumption of poisonous liquor in Haridwar has gone up to eight. Three people died late on Sunday night. Meanwhile, police said that the main accused in the case has been arrested on Sunday.

Haridwar SSP Yogendra Singh Rawat said that the main accused in the case Bijendra has been arrested. He also said that Bijendra's wife is a candidate for the post of the village head in Phulgarh and he distributed spurious liquor among the villagers to garner votes for his wife which led to the deaths.

Locals said since the Panchayat election will soon be held in the Pathri police station area where the village is located, rampant distribution of liquor to woo voters has been taking place in the last few days.

Earlier, four personnel including the SHO of the Pathri police station were suspended after the incident came to light. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the case.