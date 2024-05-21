India’s First Space Tourist Gopichand's Grandparents Proud of Their Grandson's Achievements

Hyderabad: Thotakura Gopichand, who created a record as India’s first space tourist, is also one of the best space pilots. Gopichand is a well-trained pilot who has flown foreign jets and medical flights for thousands of hours before his thirties. Apart from being a pilot, he is also recognised as a seaplane, hot-air balloon pilot and a certified driving instructor. He also hoisted the Indian flag on Mount Kilimanjaro and established himself as a mountaineer.

Grandfather Bhumaiah and grandmother Swarnalata said that they are very proud and happy with their grandson's achievements. He said that Gopichand, who has been very active since childhood, tries to be unique. He remembered that he had climbed Kilimanjaro in the past and received praise from everyone. He said that Gopichand's father Vijayakumar and mother Padmaja are also in America with Gopichand.

Gopichand made history by becoming the first Indian space tourist to achieve this feat. Gopichand has a strong connection to Vijayawada, with his hometown Poranki located in the suburbs of the city. Currently, his grandfather Bhumaiah and maternal grandmother Swarnalatha reside in Poranki. His father Vijayakumar, his mother Padmaja, and his brother Meghashyam complete his loving family.

Gopichand had his primary education in Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad and Delhi. He graduated from Sarla Birla College, Bengaluru and later completed his degree in aeronautical science at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida, USA. Following this, he pursued an MBA in Aviation at Coventry University, Emirates, UK. Gopichand is a trained commercial pilot with extensive flying experience in business jets and medical fleets. He is currently a co-founder of the fully equipped wellness resorts established in America under the name of Preserve Life Corporation.

Read more: Gopi Thotakura Becomes 1st Indian Space Tourist On Blue Origin's Private Astronaut Launch