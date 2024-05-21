ETV Bharat / bharat

India’s First Space Tourist Gopichand's Grandparents Proud of Their Grandson's Achievements

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 15 hours ago

Thotakura Gopichand, who created a record as India’s first space tourist, is also one of the best space pilots.
Thotakura Gopichand created a history of sorts by becoming the India's first space tourist (ETV Bharat)

The grandparents of Thotakura Gopichand, who created a record as India’s first space tourist, proud of their grandson as he not only made the people of his home state Andhra Pradesh proud, but also the country. His grandfather recalled that Gopichand is an active and unique student, who likes to tread unconventional paths.

Hyderabad: Thotakura Gopichand, who created a record as India’s first space tourist, is also one of the best space pilots. Gopichand is a well-trained pilot who has flown foreign jets and medical flights for thousands of hours before his thirties. Apart from being a pilot, he is also recognised as a seaplane, hot-air balloon pilot and a certified driving instructor. He also hoisted the Indian flag on Mount Kilimanjaro and established himself as a mountaineer.

Grandfather Bhumaiah and grandmother Swarnalata said that they are very proud and happy with their grandson's achievements. He said that Gopichand, who has been very active since childhood, tries to be unique. He remembered that he had climbed Kilimanjaro in the past and received praise from everyone. He said that Gopichand's father Vijayakumar and mother Padmaja are also in America with Gopichand.

Gopichand made history by becoming the first Indian space tourist to achieve this feat. Gopichand has a strong connection to Vijayawada, with his hometown Poranki located in the suburbs of the city. Currently, his grandfather Bhumaiah and maternal grandmother Swarnalatha reside in Poranki. His father Vijayakumar, his mother Padmaja, and his brother Meghashyam complete his loving family.

Gopichand had his primary education in Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad and Delhi. He graduated from Sarla Birla College, Bengaluru and later completed his degree in aeronautical science at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida, USA. Following this, he pursued an MBA in Aviation at Coventry University, Emirates, UK. Gopichand is a trained commercial pilot with extensive flying experience in business jets and medical fleets. He is currently a co-founder of the fully equipped wellness resorts established in America under the name of Preserve Life Corporation.

Read more: Gopi Thotakura Becomes 1st Indian Space Tourist On Blue Origin's Private Astronaut Launch

TAGGED:

THOTAKURA GOPICHANDGOPICHAND IS A WELL TRAINED PILOTGOPICHAND CLIMBED KILIMANJAROINDIA’S FIRST SPACE TOURIST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.