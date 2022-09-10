Haridwar (Uttarakhand): In a tragic incident, five persons were reported to have died after consuming illicit liquor at Phulgarh-Shivgarh village under the Pathari Police Station limits in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand, the police said on Saturday. Police were on their toes after receiving information about the tragic incident. Senior police officers have been camping at the spot.

It has also been learnt from police sources that liquor was distributed among the people by a candidate, who is reportedly contesting the panchayat elections. Raju Amarpal and Bhola, both residents of village Phulgarh, died after consuming the illicit liquor. Another person Manoj died at Shivgarh village. Whereas the third person Amarpal died while undergoing treatment at Jolly Grant Hospital and his uncle died in AIIMS Rishikesh, said police sources.