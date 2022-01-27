Buxar: Death of at least six persons and the condition of two others was said to be critical following the consumption of illicit liquor at a Buxar village in Bihar. The tragedy struck Aamshari village under the Dumraon sub-division in the Buxar district of Bihar.

On the night of January 26, a group of seven to eight persons was taking alcohol at a get-together and suddenly the condition of six persons deteriorated and they died, whereas the other two persons were stated to be critically ill. The Superintendent of Police (SP) said, "Deaths in the matter have occurred under suspicious circumstances."

According to some villagers, the victims were taking the country-made liquor, whereas sources, said, they were consuming liquor laced with homeopathic medicines.

A few days ago, altogether 13 people had died after taking the illicit liquor at Choti Pahari and Pahari Talli under the Sohsarai area in the Nalanda district of Bihar. Taking action in the matter, the Superintendent of Police (SP) had placed SHO of Sohsarai police station, Suresh Prasad, under suspension.

In another hooch tragedy, 17 people had died after taking the illicit country-made alcohol under Amour and Maker blocks in Saran (Chapra) district of Bihar.