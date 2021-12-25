Haridwar: Mahamandaleshwar Yati Narsinghanand Giri, organiser of Dharma Sansad, in a conversation with ETV Bharat, said that religious congregation held at Haridwar has become an election issue and a particular religious community has been trying to 'defame' him so as to gain political mileage.

"By fanning my speeches, they are even attempting to eliminate me. But, they will not be successful in their efforts,' Narsinghanand Giri told ETV. Narsinghanand Giri also said he was sticking to what he had said earlier.

"Dharma Sansad was convened at Haridwar on several occasions in the past also, but this time around they are trying to project me in a poor light. But, I won't get perturbed by such threats," said Giri.

Speaking further on the allegation of hate speech at Haridwar, the seer said, "Someone indulges in such act because it suits their purpose. They are making efforts to protect their community. Therefore, they come up with new coinages so as to target our community. My motto is to make my community aware of such lurking danger."

The Dharma Sansad is an open platform where speakers express their views freely. People have started speaking on jihad, said Narsinghanand Giri.

On registering of a case against him in Haridwar, Giri said, "Law will take its own course. Efforts are on to send me to jail, so that I could be eliminated."

He also hit out at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi as well as also made a controversial statement on Islam while talking to ETV Bharat.