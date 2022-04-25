Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed the petition filed by independent MLA Ravi Rana and his wife MP Navneet Rana to quash the FIR against them in the Hanuman Chalisa recitation row. The court also clarified that the officers of state government shall have to issue a 72 hours notice to petitioners before filing a second FIR against the couple.

The High court bench hearing the matter was headed by Justices PB Varale and SM Modak, said in the order, "Such a declaration that a person would recite such religious verses at the residence of another person's place or at a public place is a breach of the personal liberty of the other person. The state government is justified in the apprehension that it could create a law and order problem."

"It is a basic expectation from those who are active in public life to act responsibly," the court said adding "great power comes with great responsibility". The Khar police had arrested the Ranas on Saturday under IPC Sections 153 (A) for promoting enmity between different groups, and 124A for sedition, besides provisions of the Bombay Police Act. Another FIR was filed against the Ranas the next day on Sunday under IPC Section 353 for alleged assault of a public servant to prevent him from doing official duty.

The proceeding was led by Advocate Rizwan Merchant, appearing for the petitioners, whereas Special Public Prosecutor Pradip Gharat was arguing for the state.

Also read: Jailed MP Navneet Rana 'falls sick'; Devendra Fadnavis says 'she's not given drinking water'