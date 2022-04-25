Mumbai: BJP leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday slammed the 'Shiv Sena government accusing it of adopting the "Hitler approach". Fadnavis was referring to the arrest of the Rana couple after they tried to chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence in Mumbai.

He claimed that MP Navneet Rana was not even given drinking water in the jail. He said he has lodged a complaint with the Speaker of the Lok Sabha in this regard. Fadnavis was speaking at a press conference wherein he raised questions over the section under which the independent politicians from Amravati were arrested.

"Is the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa treason now? You (Shiv Sena) gather thousands of people to threaten politicians, let the activists get attacked in front of the police -- all of this is happening at the behest of the Chief Minister," he said. He also went on to recite the Hanuman Chalisa at the conference, followed by a 'now arrest us too, we have also committed treason.'

The Mumbai Police have shifted Navneet Rana to the Byculla women's jail, while her MLA husband Ravi Rana was taken to Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai amid tight security, an official said on Monday. According to sources, Navneed's health has deteriorated and she has been shifted to the prison hospital.

Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi were arrested on Saturday from their Khar residence. They were booked under IPC section 153 (A) and Section 135 of the Mumbai Police Act for violating prohibitory orders by police and on the allegations of 'creating enmity between two different groups. Speaking about why he skipped the all-party meeting called by the Maharashtra government on Monday, Fadnavis said there was no point in attending a meeting that the CM does not feel important enough to be attended.

Home Minister Dilip Walse had on Sunday called for an all-party meeting amid the row over loudspeakers. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took a pass at this meeting. Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde and Transport Minister Anil Parab attended on his behalf. It was chaired by Home Minister Dilip Walse and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at Sahyadri Guest House to discuss the law and order situation in the state amid the row over loudspeakers.

