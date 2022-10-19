Prayagraj: Allahabad High Court on Tuesday instructed the Director General of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to file a counter affidavit in response to the petition filed by Varanasi's Anjuman Intezamia Masjid (AIM) in connection with the Gyanvapi case by October 31 when the case will again come up for hearing.

The permission has been granted by the Allahabad High Court on the condition that Rs 10,000 must be deposited to Legal Services Committee, Allahabad, on or before the next date of listing of the case on October 31.

Read: Varanasi court dismisses 15 petitions in Gyanvapi case

While hearing a petition filed by AIM, Justice Prakash Padia observed, "When the matter was taken up for hearing, a request was made on behalf of ASI counsel for granting six weeks more time for filing the counter affidavit. But for the sake of justice as the civil suit is pending before Varanasi civil court since 1991, the court has granted 10 more days to file the reply."

"But the permission of giving 10 more days time will be given subject to depositing the aforementioned amount to the Allahabad Legal Services Committee by the Archaeological Survey of India," he added.