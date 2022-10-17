Varanasi: A Varanasi court on Monday dismissed 15 of 17 petitions filed for becoming parties in the Gyanvapi-Shringar-Gauri case. In the last couple of days, different organizations and people associated with religious parties had filed petitions to become a party in the case.

The decision on the two petitions has not been taken as the concerned parties did not appear before the court Monday. Court has fixed October 21 as the next date for the hearing. If the parties failed to appear that day as well, petitions will be dismissed showing their absence.

In its decision, the court mentioned that there is no point in filing separate suits in the same place or on the same side. The hearing, in this case, is going on and the court is taking it forward regularly. It is not possible to proceed with the hearing on different cases on the same matter, the court observed.