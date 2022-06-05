Junagadh(Gujarat): In a rare feat, a cycling enthusiast from Junagadh has been cycling for the last forty years and is urging people to adopt the habit in their lives to remain fit and conserve the environment in the process. Bipin Joshi is a well-known cycling enthusiast in the entire area who has traveled to Jyotirling on his bicycle. On the occasion of World Cycle Day, Joshi urged people to adopt cycling as a part of their lives.

"Riding a bicycle provides the body with many types of exercise even as it also does away with the pollution associated with vehicles," he said. Joshi said that adopting cycling can help in solving the worldwide problem of pollution.

