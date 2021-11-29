New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the Central government repealed the farm laws as it could not face the strength of the Indian people represented by farmers. "The upcoming State elections must have also played on their mind," the Congress leader said after Parliament passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021.

He said that the manner in which farm laws have been repealed without debate shows government is afraid of discussion. "The repealing of the three farm laws without debate shows that the government is terrified of having a discussion and knows that it has done something wrong," he said.

"We wanted to have a discussion about forces behind these bills because these bills do not just reflect the view of the prime minister, these bills reflect the forces behind the prime minister and that is what we wanted to discuss. What is the point of Parliament if discussions are not allowed," he told reporters.

Repeal of farm laws is a success of farmers: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi also said that the repeal of the three farm laws is a success of farmers and also of the country.

"We had said government will have to take back farm laws. We knew power of three-four crony capitalists cannot withstand farmers' strength," he further said.