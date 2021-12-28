New Delhi: Praveen Kumar Sobti, who earned fame for BR Chopra's popular TV show Mahabharata, is one of the many experiencing a downfall in career and consequently in life. Praveen, who was loved widely for his performance as Bhima around 30 years ago, is also a former athlete, who excelled in the sport of discus throw. He is still fondly remembered as his former character, Gadadhari Bhim, but the man behind the character has been entirely forgotten not just by the industry he served for so long, but also by the government and the society in general. ETV Bharat had an exclusive interview with this gem of an actor and an Arjuna Award winner, whose shine has somehow faded.

Praveen Kumar narrated his ordeal by mentioning his deteriorating financial condition as well as the health problems he is facing."More than the disease, I am troubled by the scarcity," he said. Although he has a gold medal in the discus throw and an Arjuna award, he says that his pension has not been issued yet. He says he has decided to appeal to the High Court for the pension, while his financial ordeals continue to cripple him and his family.

"I am going to try, but if this goes on for a long time, I will return the award. I feel used by the government. No one is paying attention to my problems and the government is pretending to be oblivious to my issues, despite knowing that I am going through bad times," he said.

His character in Mahabharata was that of a significant warrior, who challenged the Kauravas with immense valour. But, his situation today has, unfortunately, become quite the opposite. He staggers while walking with no hopes to be entirely cured owing to his financial problems.

Before stepping into acting, Praveen used to be a sportsperson, who made records in Asia in Hammer and Discus Throw. Praveen has also represented India in the Olympics twice. He has won many medals in Asian Games, including two gold medals. On the basis of sports, Praveen had also landed a job as the Deputy Commandant in Border Security Force. He said that although he receives a pension from the BSF, it is not enough to meet their expenses.

He brought laurels to the country by winning many medals. But, he asks what recognition he got for making the nation proud. "I am 76. It haunts me how the government has grown so mercilessly oblivious to my problems. These medals and awards can't help me fill my stomach. It's been years that I am staying home, with no source of income. I have developed severe spinal problems and I lack the nourishment to heal them too," he admitted. His wife Veena takes care of him at home, while the old couple somehow manages to survive.