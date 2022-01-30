Ponda (Goa): Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah during a political program in Ponda city of North Goa district on Sunday took a swipe at the Congress party and said that Goa is just a vacation spot for the Gandhi family but BJP has brought development to the state.

Addressing a public meeting in Ponda today, Shah said, "BJP brought development to Goa. For the Gandhi family, Goa is just a vacation spot. For BJP Goa means 'Golden Goa'. But for Congress, it means 'Gandhi Parivaar ka Goa'." "We raised the state's budget from Rs 432 crores (2013-14) to 2,567 crores (Yr 2021)," he added.

He further said that ex-chief minister Digambar Kamat did nothing for infrastructure development but BJP has fulfilled its promises. The senior BJP leader also praised Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for the work he has done in the state and said, "Goa CM Sawant Ji is working hard to realise Manohar Parrikar Ji's dream of a Golden Goa true."

Citing an example of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Goa, he said, "Goa's vaccination speed has been the best in the country: 100 percent vaccination was achieved first by Pramod Sawant Ji's government. Doses for kids are also going on at a good speed." Speaking about the Start-Up Policy, Shah expressed confidence that there will be a lot of start-ups in Goa before 2025.

(ANI)