New Delhi: On the occasion of Goa Liberation Day, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi and West Bengal Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee on Sunday paid homage to soldiers, who laid down their lives to liberate Goa from colonial rule.

"On Goa Liberation Day, the nation pays homage to the martyrs and freedom fighters, who fought to liberate Goa from colonial rule. We also salute the exemplary courage and valour of our armed forces. I will forever cherish the memories of the Goa@60 celebrations I attended last year," tweeted Kovind.

"On Goa Liberation Day, I bow to the valour, courage and tireless efforts of our great freedom fighters, who fought to liberate Goa from colonial rule. We will always remain indebted for their supreme sacrifices. Greetings to the sisters and brothers of Goa on this special day," Shah tweeted

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee wished people of the poll-bound Goa on the occasion of the state's Liberation Day.

"Greetings to my Goan brothers and sisters on the 60th Goa Liberation Day. I salute the supreme sacrifice of all our freedom fighters. On this momentous occasion, come let us pledge to usher in a New Dawn for our beautiful state and honour their sacrifice," tweeted Mamata Banerjee.

"On this historic 61st Liberation Day, my best wishes to the people of Goa. Salute to all the people who made heroic sacrifices to liberate Goa from colonial tyranny. It's time to liberate Goa from corrupt politics,"tweeted Kejriwal.

Goa was liberated from 450-year Portuguese rule on December 19, 1961. On this historic 61st Liberation Day, my best wishes to the people of Goa. Salute to all the people who made heroic sacrifices to liberate Goa from colonial tyranny. It's time to liberate Goa from corrupt politics, tweeted Kejriwal, who heads the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has decided to contest the state polls due early next year.

West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress (TMC) president Mamata Banerjee, whose party has jumped into the poll fray in Goa, also wished people of the coastal state on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Goa later in the day to participate in various events organised to mark the state's Liberation Day. The PM would be paying tributes to martyrs at the Azad Maidan in the state capital Panaji before witnessing a 'Sail Parade' by the Indian Navy, followed by his public address at Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Stadium near here in the evening.

Elections to the 40-member Goa Assembly, currently ruled by the BJP, are due in February 2022.

Banerjee and Kejriwal recently visited Goa and announced some incentives for citizens of the state ahead of the polls.