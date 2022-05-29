Mansa: Famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified persons in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, police said. The murder took place a day after the AAP government reduced his security cover, said the police officials, adding that they suspect gang rivalry to be the reason behind Moosewala's death. Meanwhile, Canada-based gangster Goldie Bar has taken responsibility for the Congress leader's murder. On Saturday, the Punjab government pruned the security cover of over 400 people including Sidhu Moosewala.

On Sunday, when Moosewala was on his way to his hometown in a car, unknown assailants followed him and fired several shots at him and the two friends who were accompanying him. While Moosewala was shot and killed, two of his friends were injured.

Cops suspect gangster's role in murder

Addressing a presser, the SSP of Mansa, Gaurav Toora said that prima facie, the murder looks like the work of gangsters. Two vehicles including a Bolero were used in the chase of Sidhu and 9MM pistol shells have been found from the spot, he said. Talking about the use of AK-47, he termed the killing a mutual rivalry and that strict action will be soon taken against the culprits. He further added that an SIT probe has been launched and said, "Sidhu Moosewala had a private bulletproof car that he didn't take with him. Three weapons were used in the attack."

Canada-based gangster Goldie Brar, who is wanted in several criminal cases in India has taken responsibility for Sidhu Moosewala's murder in a Facebook post. In May, a Ferozepur court had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Goldie Brar for the murder of District Youth Congress President Gurlal Singh Pehalwan. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and three close associates of Canada-based gangster Goldie Brar were arrested on 1st May 2022 by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police from Bathinda.

DGP said that Moosewala was killed likely to avenge the murder of Vicky Middukheda, Bishnoi's accomplice. Sidhu's manager was long suspected to be behind the murder, however, he fled to Australia, he added.