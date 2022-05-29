Chandigarh: Famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead after unidentified persons opened fire at him in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, police said. The incident took place a day after the Punjab government withdrew his security cover. After the singer's death, his family started protesting against the Punjab government. Meanwhile, police arrived at the spot and started questioning eyewitnesses.

Dr Ranheet Rai, a civil surgeon at Mansa hospital said that Sidhu Moosewala was brought dead. "Three people were brought to the hospital, out of which Sidhu Moose Wala was dead. After giving primary treatment, the two injured have been referred to a higher institute for further treatment," said the doctor.

The singer had joined the Congress party in December last year ahead of the Punjab assembly polls. Sidhu Moosewala was among 424 people whose security was withdrawn by the Punjab Police on Saturday. The others included former MLAs, two Jathedars of Takht Damdama Sahib and Takht Kesgarh Sahib, heads of Deras and serving and retired policemen.

Tweeting about it, Congress' official Twitter handle said that Sidhu Moosewala's murder has is a "terrible shock to the Congress party & the entire nation."

Sidhu Musewala was born on 11 June 1993 in Mansa's Moosewala as Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu. Apart from being a singer, he is also a songwriter and actor. His career as a singer started with 'Zee Vegan' track.

