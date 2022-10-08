Latehar (Jharkhand): In a shocking incident, a minor girl was gang-raped by 10 drunken minor youths in Jharkhand's Latehar late Friday evening. The victim girl is being treated at Sadar hospital even as police have apprehended all the 10 accused.

The minor girl, accompanied by a minor boy, had visited the Latehar police station area to watch an orchestra program. When the two were waiting at the railway station on their way back home, the 10 accused, who according to sources were drunk, started misbehaving with the girl.

When the youth accompanying her protested, he was badly thrashed by the group and had to escape the scene to save his life. After this, the accused group gang-raped the minor girl. While police have apprehended the accused, they say the whole matter is being investigated. "Detailed information about the incident will be given only after the investigation," a police official said.

This story will be updated as and when police share any official statement on the matter.