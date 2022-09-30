Alwar(Rajasthan): A 17-year-old minor girl was repeatedly gang-raped by eight youths for nine months in Rajasthan's Alwar. Having courage, the minor informed her family about the matter and filed a complaint at the police station.

In the complaint, the victim said, "On December 31, 2021, I was trapped by lying. I was called to a place and was raped. The gang blackmailed me by making a video of the whole incident and extorted Rs 50,000. They threatened me that if I shared the incident with anyone, they would upload the video on social media. Subsequently, I was raped on January 3, 2022, and April 6, 2022, as well."

According to police, even after extorting thousands of rupees, the accused demanded Rs 2.5 lakhs from the minor. The girl was not able to give such a huge amount and the accused shared the video on social media. The victim's family was shocked by seeing the video. The minor explained the whole incident to her family.

After that, the victim's brother filed a complaint against eight youths recently at the Kishangarhbas police station. The eight accused have been identified as Arbaaz, Javed, Mustakim, Talim, Salman, Akram, Sahil, and Akram.

Kishangarhbas police station officer, Amit Chaudhary said, "The victim's medical examination has been done. The matter is being investigated by registering a complaint against eight people. The police have also raided the house of the accused. The investigation is underway."