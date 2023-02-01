Dehradun: Police busted a gang of fraudsters who were involved in providing fake certificates of Classes 10 and 12 to gullible people after fleecing Rs 10,000-15000 from them. The gang was operating from a building situated in Ghantaghar area of Dehradun, police said on Tuesday. The fraudsters were giving fake certificates to customers after charging them Rs 10,000 to 15,000 from them.

Besides the accused were providing fake appointment letters to those keen on joining government jobs also. Police said, one person holding a fake certificate has been arrested and he told the police that he studied up to Class 5 only. A police team has been dispatched to Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh to arrest another accused.

Police also seized computers and several incriminating documents from the centre from where the racketeers were operating. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ajay Singh said, "Based on a complaint, the case was registered against the accused for providing fake certificates and government appointment letters to people. The centre was running in Laksar area of Dehradun. They were also providing fake government job appointment letters also. For which they were fleecing a hefty sum of Rs 5 lakhs to 6 lakhs from each candidate."

The racketeers had formed a trust and also carried employment advertisements in different newspapers. A hotel was booked in Lucknow to conduct fake interviews for those seeking government job. The accused were using government e-mail IDs to dupe the gullible candidates looking for jobs, the SSP said.