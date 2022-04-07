Goa (Panaji): A BJP Minister in Goa has suggested to the people to switch over to electric vehicles such as cars and scooters if they are unable to afford the skyrocketing petrol and diesel prices. When the inflation is running at an all-time high with the fuel prices crossing the 100-mark in Goa, this so-called 'sane' advice of Goa Public Affairs Minister Nilesh Cabral, has raised many eyebrows. When asked how to come out of these ever-increasing petrol and diesel prices, Cabral, said, "The government is giving you a subsidy. Use electric vehicles to save the environment, pollution (sic)...We have to make a change. I will advice the people to buy and start moving around on electric vehicles (sic)...so that you can save your money and environment also."