Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has gifted 100 packets of Kew variety of pineapple to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. On the occasion, an event was organised on the premises of Agartala Integrated Check Post on the Akhaura border at the initiative of the Department of Horticulture and the Department of Industry and Commerce. Subhash Das, additional director of the Department of Industries and Commerce, officially handed over the pineapple packets to Manish Singh, an official of the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh.

Speaking on the occasion, assistant director of Tripura Horticulture Department Dr Dipak Baidya said, “It’s a goodwill and friendship gesture from our state. Chief Minister Manik Saha sent pineapples to Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina. We are sending 100 boxes of Kew variety of pineapples weighing 750 kg. The gross weight is around 900 kilograms. It is the best harvest so far we have tried”. He said this gift will further strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries. “The Tripura government has taken initiative to promote pineapple cultivation since 2018. The pineapple of the state was also sent to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh as a gift last year too”, he said.