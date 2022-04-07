Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a fake IPS officer from Lucknow's Gomti Nagar area. The accused (Prateek Kumar Mishra) was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF), who also recovered two mobile phones, a fake IPS ID card, appointment letters for constable posts, and documents related to Uttar Pradesh Recruitment and Promotion Board.

The accused had been running a job racket for long, promising jobs in the municipal corporation, and police department, among others. Additional Superintendent of Police, STF, Vishal Vikram Singh, said Mishra used voice changing software or voice-over-internet protocol to trap job seekers. "Prateek Kumar Mishra had earlier duped several persons to the tune of Rs 1 crore during Covid," Singh added.

The police officer said the matter was being further investigated to find out the extent of his misdeeds.

Also read: Delhi Court denies bail to man posing as IPS officer