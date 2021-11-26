New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday refused bail to a man accused of entering the Information Bureau (IB) office in a car impersonating as a newly-recruited IPS officer saying the accused may flee justice if released on bail.

Metropolitan Magistrate Manu Shree dismissed Pradeep Sharma's bail application while considering the seriousness of the allegations and the facts at the initial stage, saying the accused may try to influence witnesses or tamper with the evidence if enlarged on bail.

The accused had entered the IB House in an Innova car which had an imitated logo of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Various fake documents have been found from the car, including a seal of the Ministry of Home Affairs, North Block and he was arrested on November 17.

Advocate Manoranjan Kumar, who appeared for the accused, sought bail on the ground that cheating charges are not made against him and the rest of the charges are not severe in nature.

Public prosecutor Ankit Srivastava opposed the bail saying that the accused had committed a serious offence by entering into the premises of a secret government agency by impersonating and pretending himself as an IPS Officer and using the fake stamps of government - ministries like Home and Defence.

Accordingly, the Court denied bail to the accused.

