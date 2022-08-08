Raipur: A four-year-old girl died of swine flu in Raipur. The girl hailing from Kawardha was admitted to a private hospital in Raipur where she succumbed to the disease. Epidemic Control head Dr Subhash Mishra said the girl was admitted to the hospital four days ago with pneumonia and severe respiratory disorder and later tested positive for the swine flu.

In the last month, 28 patients with swine flu have been found in the state. Swine flu is an infectious viral disease spread by pigs. Swine flu Influenza is also known as H1N1 virus. This disease can be spread through infected humans or animals. Swine flu is spread through droplets during the sneezing and coughing of an infected person.

Its symptoms are similar to those of influenza. This virus infects the cells that line the nose, throat and lungs. The symptoms of this infection can be both mild and severe. Generally, the cases of swine flu increase in the months of summer and monsoon. Symptoms of swine flu are runny nose, sore throat, cold and cough, fever, headache, general body fatigue, chills, abdominal pain and occasional diarrhoea and vomiting. Preventive measures include hand hygiene and putting on a face mask to avoid contracting the infection through droplets.