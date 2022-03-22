New Delhi: The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in consultation with the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) has approved four Covid-19 vaccines for restricted use in emergency situation for children. The information was provided by Minister of State (MoS), Health and Family Welfare Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The four vaccines include ZyCovD (for the age group of 12 years and above), Covaxin (for the age group of >2 to <18 years), Corbevax (for children ≥5 to <18 years age group) and Corvovax (for children of >12 to <18 years age group). "National Covid-19 vaccination programme was expanded to include adolescents aged 15 to 18 years from 3rd January, 2022. It was further expanded to children of age group 12 -14 years from 16th March 2022," stated Pawar in a written reply.

She further stated that the national Covid-19 vaccination programme is guided by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) and the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) which deliberate and consider scientific evidence related to prioritization of beneficiaries and high-risk groups if any.

Also read: Over 2.6 lakh in 12-14 yr segment get Covid vax on first day of drive