New Delhi: As India began inoculation for children aged between 12 to 14 years on Wednesday, over 2.6 lakh of this age group were vaccinated with the first dose of Covid vaccine on the first day. The Covid-19 vaccination for this age group began as the country observed National Vaccination Day.

Meanwhile, more than 2.15 crore precaution doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries - healthcare workers, frontline workers and over 60 years - have been administered so far. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late Wednesday, said the Health Ministry in a statement.

Over 23,000 children aged 12 to 14 years received their first dose of the Corbevax vaccine on the first day of the vaccination drive for this age group on Wednesday. According to CoWIN, vaccination for this age group picked up pace around 3 pm on Wednesday and 23,457 children aged 12-14 years have received vaccine doses till 9 pm. The vaccination against COVID-19 in the age group of 12-14 years started with Biological E's intramuscular vaccine Corbevax two doses of which are to be administered 28 days apart. As of March 1, 2021, there were 4.7 crore children aged 12 and 13 years in the country.

The Centre has asked states to organise dedicated Covid vaccination sessions through earmarked centres and train vaccinators to avoid mixing of vaccines during the inoculation of children in the 12-14 age group. Covid vaccination drive for the 12 to 14-year-old was rolled out across India on Wednesday except for Madhya Pradesh where it will begin after March 22 once the frontline staffers get the necessary training. The drive has begun with Biological E's Corbevax vaccine to be administered 28 days apart. As of March 1, 2021, there were 4.7 crore children aged 12 and 13 years in the country.

Also, all people aged 60 and above have been made eligible for the precaution dose to the Covid vaccine. The prioritisation and sequencing of the dose would be based on the completion of nine months to 39 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose. On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country is in a much better position to fight the Covid pandemic but people must keep following all precautions.

with Agency inputs