Mumbai: Former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh, who was arrested in a money laundering case, has been taken for medical examination from the ED office, prior to appearing before special PMLA Court on Saturday.

The Mumbai Court on November 2, remanded him to the Enforcement Directorate's custody till November 6. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday summoned former home minister Anil Deshmukh's son, Hrishikesh Deshmukh for questioning on Friday in connection with the money laundering case.

The said questioning took place on Friday. Deshmukh was arrested by the agency on Monday in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations levelled against him by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. Singh had alleged that Anil Deshmukh was involved in several wrongdoings, including asking Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

Also read: Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh appears before ED office