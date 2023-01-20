Chandigarh: Giving the Punjab Congress a major blow, Congress MP Preneet Kaur -- the wife of former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh -- is likely to join the BJP, sources said on Friday. They further said it is likely that she will officially take up the BJP membership in the national capital in presence of some important leaders of the party, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Preneet has been at loggerheads with her party Congress after her husband Captain Singh was removed from his chair by the party. He resigned as the Chief Minister of Punjab on September 18, 2021. About a year later, on September 19, 2022, he merged his party Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) with BJP and joined BJP on the same day.

Preneet has since openly supported her husband's party, thereby holding no regard to the arch-rivalry between her own party and her husband's. During the assembly elections of 2022, Preneet Kaur sought votes for Captain Amarinder Singh, who was contesting on a BJP ticket, and openly promoted the BJP.

Because of these 'anti-party activities' by Kaur, many Congress leaders have demanded the expulsion of Preneet Kaur from the party. Congress' Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa demanded to expel MP Praneet Kaur from the party during the rally in Pathankot yesterday. Leader of opposition, Pratap Bajwa has also taken a sharp dig at the Captain's family, calling them traitors.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally in Patiala, which was scheduled for January 29, has been postponed until further notice. Speculations about Preneet Kaur joining the BJP during Shah's rally were rife. With the postponement of the rally, it is likely that the Congress MP will reach Delhi with her husband to take up the BJP membership.