Ludhiana: Sweet shops in Punjab are bracing for the Punjab poll outcome, readying tonnes of laddoos and other sweets to cater to the demands of the political parties who are making preparations for celebrations for tomorrow. A large number of candidates of various political parties have flooded the sweet shops with their orders for various kinds of ladoos.

A sweet shop in Ludhiana has prepared 'Jeet ke laddoos' (ladoos of victory), weighing about five kilograms each approximately.

Five kilo special laddu prepared for the results of 2022 elections in Ludhiana

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Narinderpal Singh, owner of Lovely Sweets says that they have prepared a special 5 kg Ladoo with Desi ghee and Dry fruits and named it "2022 Jeet Ka Laddu". He added that the winning party must buy and taste the ladoos.

He further said that in the 2017 election, the laddoos went out of stock but this time he has made around 8-10 quintal ladoos so far and he is prepared for more orders. He will also refund the advance money if the party does not win the elections.

Counting of votes in the recently concluded Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa will take place from tomorrow.