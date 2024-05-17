Slapped, Ink Thrown: Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar Assaulted in Northeast Delhi

New Delhi: Kanhaiya Kumar, the Congress' Lok Sabha candidate from North East Delhi, was assaulted on Friday by seven to eight people and had black ink thrown at him while campaigning in the national capital.

The Delhi Police has registered a complaint in connection with an alleged assault on Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar. Deputy Commissioner of Police North-East, Joy Tirkey said that the complaint has been registered on the complaint of AAP councillor Chhaya Sharma.

Kanhaiya Kumar attended a meeting at the AAP office in New Usmanpur on Friday. The meeting was hosted by AAP councillor Chhaya Sharma. Kumar was interacting with some people after the meeting.

In the complaint by Chhaya Sharma, the AAP councillor said that she and Kanhaiya were leaving the party's office in Kartar Nagar when seven to eight people garlanded him, threw ink on him and then thrashed him. She said three to four women were also injured, and a woman journalist fell into a drain.

The purported video of the incident has gone viral. In the video, it can be seen that some people while interacting with Kanhaiya Kumar garlanded him. While garlanding him, some people threw ink on the Congress leader and tried to assault him. When AAP leader Chhaya Sharma tried to intervene, those people also misbehaved with her and threatened her, the police said.

Kanhaiya Kumar is the Congress candidate from the North-East Delhi constituency in the Lok Sabha elections. He is up against two-time Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari. As part of the seat-sharing arrangement, the Congress is contesting three seats while AAP has fielded candidates from four constituencies in Delhi.