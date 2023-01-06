Hyderabad (Telangana): A massive fire broke out at a hotel in Hyderabad on Friday causing the death of a person. The fire broke out at Sohail Hotel near Nalgonda X Road under Chaderghat police station in Hyderabad. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and put the fire under control.

A person died due to a high density of smoke after he was stuck and could not be rescued.The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Police registered a case and the investigation is underway. It is believed that the hotel was not following the norms.

Assistant Commissioner of Police P Devender said, "A person died in a fire accident took place in Sohail Hotel under Chaderghat police station limits. We have registered the case and the investigation is on."