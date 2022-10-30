Rishikesh: A fire broke out under suspicious circumstances in Amla Candy's factory located in Ganga Bhogpur of Pulkit Arya, the accused in the Ankita Bhandari murder case. After receiving the information, the fire brigade and police personnel rushed to the spot. It may be recalled that Pulkit Arya, the accused in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, is the son of former Minister of State and BJP leader Vinod Arya, who used to run a resort in Ganga Bhogpur. Where Ankita Bhandari also used to work as a receptionist. Apart from this, Pulkit also has a factory of Amla Candy in Ganga Bhogpur where the fire broke out. According to police, the reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Also read: Ankita murder case: Evidence collected matches post-mortem report, motive revealed

Ankita Bhandari (19), a resident of Shrikot in Nandalsu Patti of Pauri district, used to work as a receptionist at Vanantra Resort located in Ganga Bhogpur on Barrage Chila Marg of Rishikesh. Ankita was working in the resort since August 28. She mysteriously went missing on September 18. After which Pulkit Arya, the owner of the resort, lodged a missing complaint with the revenue police post. Nothing was known of Ankita till September 22. After this, the matter was transferred to Laxmanjhula police station. On September 24, Ankita's body was recovered from Cheela Barrage. After which the body was taken to AIIMS in Rishikesh. Where his post-mortem was done. Based on the complaint of the victim's family, Pulkit Arya and two of his managers were arrested on charges of murder.