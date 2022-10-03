Dehradun (Uttarakhand): In the Ankita Bhandari murder case, the post-mortem report filed by the panel of doctors and the pieces of evidence collected by the SIT are matching, SIT in-charge DIG P Renuka Devi said on Monday.

"The evidence collected so far in the investigation of Ankita's murder are matching with the post-mortem report. There is nothing different between the two," the DIG said. She said that talks have also been held with the doctors regarding the post-mortem report. "The panel of doctors conducting the post-mortem has also been shown the scene of the incident. Reports have been taken from the doctors about both the spot and the post-mortem," the officer said.

The post-mortem of Ankita done by the panel of doctors has also been video-graphed, she said. 19-year-old Ankita was missing for at least six days before the Uttarakhand administration recovered her body from the Chilla canal in Rishikesh on September 24. Pulkit Aryam, son of expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya was arrested in the case for allegedly pushing her into the canal following an altercation.

Besides Pulkit Arya, two more people were arrested in the case. "After interrogating the witnesses related to the incident and the statement given by the accused under police custody, it was found that all are matching," Renuka Devi added. The motive of the murder has also been cleared in the SIT investigation.

Also read: U'khand: Hotels, resorts served notices; challaned for violating norms

Pulkit Arya and his two managers Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta had killed Ankita to hide their secrets, ADG Law and Order V Murugesan said on Monday. He said the main motive behind the murder was Pulkit pressurizing Ankita to do immoral acts in the resort and her refusing to do the same.

Ankita murder case: Evidence collected matches post-mortem report, motive revealed

"There was a fear of being exposed. Pulkit was afraid that Ankita Bhandari was going to leave the job and expose all the immoral work being done in the resort," he said adding that the SIT found strong evidence that proves the victim was forced.