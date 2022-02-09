New Delhi: The FCRA registration of 1898 NGOs registered under the social category has been canceled in the last five years, Union Minister of State (MoS), Home Nityanand Rai informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Rai also said that the FCRA registrations were cancelled due to the violation of FCRA, 2010.

"During the last five years i.e. 2017 to 2021, FCRA registration certificates of 1898 NGOs/Associations registered under ‘social’ category have been cancelled. These cancellations were done due to violation of provisions of FCRA, 2010," said Rai in a written reply.

He further stated that if any association submits an application for consideration against the order of the Ministry of Home Affairs, it will be considered and decided as per law.

As to whether any evaluation study has been conducted to assess the impact on humanitarian work in the country by such cancellation of FCRA licenses, Rai stated "No such evaluation study has been undertaken. All NGOs/Associations having valid FCRA registration / prior permission are free to take up work including humanitarian work as per law under FCRA, 2010."

Rai stated in a separate reply that there is no provision in FCRA for the "blacklisting" of NGOs. "There is no provision in the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), 2010 for blacklisting of NGOs. However, if any NGO/Association is found violating the provisions of FCRA, 2010 and rules made thereunder, appropriate action is taken as per law. Criteria for receiving foreign contribution is already provided under the FCRA 2010 and rules made thereunder," stated Rai.

