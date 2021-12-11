New Delhi/Ghaziabad/Sonipat: Farmers, who called off their protests against farm laws, have started returning home from the Ghazipur border on Saturday. They distributed sweets and took out a victory procession singing and dancing at the Singhu border. Expressing their happiness, the farmers said, "We are celebrating the success of the farm law repeal in a grand way, and feel like having a wedding ceremony. Our stomachs are filled with sweets."

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the farmers said, "the families of the farmers who are already present here are also reaching for the border with the preparation of leaving the protest site. Everyone is bringing different kinds of sweets and distributing them among themselves. After this, they will return to their homes with their whole family. Widespread arrangements have also been made for the protesting farmers returning to their respective villages as well. Special dishes are being prepared in the village."

All the routes are mapped from where series of vehicles will pass and reach their respective villages. One of the farmers said, "Today the atmosphere at Ghazipur border looks like a wedding ceremony. Our stomach is so full of sweets we do not have space for roti today. Sweets like jalebis, mawa ki pinni are also being prepared to be distributed in the same village."

When PM Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal Farm laws on November 19, the farmers emerged victorious after their 38-day fight against the government to abolish three controversial farm laws. As the historic protests come to an end, it's 'back to home' for thousands of farmers.