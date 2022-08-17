Banka (Bihar): It seems that days are gone when police used to bust fake rackets and nexus, taking a step ahead. Bihar police busted a fake police station in Banka on Wednesday. A guest house-turned-police station has police officials ranking from Inspectors to constables, clerical staff, uniforms, and even weapons. People use to reach there, file complaints, FIRs were registered and justice used to be delivered.

Anurag Guest house in the town remained the address of this fake police station before police raided the guest house and nabbed the fake police officials working on daily wages, as revealed by themselves during interrogation.

A young woman named Anita Devi was the leading lady in the character of the inspector who claimed that she was appointed with the reference of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren." A senior officer had given me the gun for training and I have been reinstated here on the behest of the Jharkhand CM," said arrested accused Anita Devi.

While the other arrested accused were identified as Ramesh Kumar (clerk in police station) from Lodhia village under Fullidumar Block, Julie Kumari from Khanpur of Sultanganj district, and Akash Kumar from Bhagalpur district. All were arrested in police uniforms with fake police documents and confessed that they were working under the direction of their senior police officer named Bhola Yadav.

The most shocking part of this bizarre nexus is large numbers of locals used to reach there with their complaints, where money was extorted from them by intimidating them, and later they were sent back after reconciling both the parties.

For how long the racket was active and who was the kingpin? questions like these are yet to be answered. While for now SDPO, DC Srivastava said, soon the prime accused in the racket will be arrested. Such a nexus flourishing right under the nose of police had raised serious questions over the modus operandi of Bihar Police which remain under question from time to time.