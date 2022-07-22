Jamui (Bihar): A picture on Internet has been grabbing the eyeballs, nowadays. The scanty rainfall in various parts of Bihar has become a cause for concern whereas heavy rainfall has flooded the other regions of the country. Hence, to please the Rain God, people are performing various types of rituals such as marrying frogs and taking mud, or dust bath.

As the reports of such rituals to please the Rain God have been pouring in from various parts of Bihar, one such came from Jamui where four children were found taking a mud bath and were found completely drenched in it. In the meantime, passersby clicked some natural moments of the frolicking children on his camera and then uploaded them on the Internet.

On the other hand, the Met department has issued an orange alert for several districts in Bihar, including Jamui, Siwan, Saran, Sitamarhi, Samastipur, Bhagalpur, Munger, and Darbhanga where rain, including thundershower, has been predicted.