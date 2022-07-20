.

Frogs married in Gorakhpur to appease rain god Published on: 27 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A group of people here organised a wedding of frogs to appease the rain god, Lord Indra. The 'wedding' was held on Tuesday night with all rituals according to the Hindu tradition. Radhakant Verma, who organised the event, said, "It is a time-tested belief that frog weddings are held to bring in rains. We have had a long dry spell and farmers, in particular, are upset over the delay in sowing paddy." The people at the wedding had a tough time keeping the frog couple in place and scores of people witnessed the event when all mantras and shlokas were chanted by a group of priests. The guests were later treated to dinner by the organisers.