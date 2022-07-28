Nagpur: Umred police arrested ten people for allegedly raping an eleven-year-old girl in Umred in Nagpur district on Wednesday. During an investigation of the murder that happened on Sunday, one rape survivor(an 11-year-old girl) approached the police on Wednesday and informed them that two killers along with friends raped her a few weeks ago.

"Two killers along with their eight friends raped me a few weeks ago and threatened to kill me if I disclosed it to someone and threw 300 rupees at me to keep quiet," said the girl to the police.

Confirming the same, Pooja Gaikwad, Sub Divisional Police Officer of Rural said, "The parents of the rape survivor lodged a complaint after a local, Shubham Bhojraj Damdu was killed by Roshan Sadashiv Kargaonkar and Badal on Sunday, alleged that the accused killers, along with other eight had raped the minor."

She also said that "We have nabbed the accused and the arrested accused are identified as Roshan Sadashiv Kargaonkar, who is also the main accused in Shubham's murder case, Gajanan Damodhar Muruskar, Premadas Jagoba Gathibandhe, Rakesh Shankar Mahakalkar, Mayur Bhaskar Dalal, Govind Gulab Nate, Nikhil Vinayak Narule, Saurabh Uttam Rithe, Nitesh Arun Phukat and Pradyumna Dilip Karutkar. We will investigate further," she added.