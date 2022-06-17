ED searches multiple locations linked to Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at various locations in Delhi on Friday morning. The searches were in connection with the central agency's money-laundering probe allegedly linked to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. Jain who was arrested by the ED is presently in the agency's custody till June 9.
