New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has increased the upper ceiling of election expenses permitted to the candidates to Rs 95 lakhs and Rs 40 lakhs in Lok Sabha and Assembly segments respectively.

The last major revision in the election expenditure limit for candidates was carried out in 2014, which was further increased by 10 percent in 2020, according to a statement.

Simultaneously, the Election Commission formed a committee comprised of Harish Kumar, retd IRS Officer, Umesh Sinha, Secretary General, and Chandra Bhushan Kumar, Sr. Deputy Election Commissioner in the ECI to study the cost factors and other related issues and make suitable recommendations.

The Committee invited suggestions from political parties, Chief Electoral Officers, and Election Observers. Committee found that there has been a substantial increase in the number of electors and the Cost Inflation Index since 2014.

It also factored in the changing modes of campaigning, which is gradually shifting to virtual.

Having regarded the demand from political parties to raise existing election expenditure limit for candidates and increase in electors from 2014 to 2021 from 834 million to 936 million (up by 12.23 %) and rise in Cost Inflation Index from 2014-15 to 2021-22 from 240 to 317 (up by 32.08%), the Committee furnished its recommendations to enhance the ceiling limit.

The Commission has accepted the recommendations of the Committee and has decided to enhance the existing election expenditure limit for candidates. Accordingly, revised limits have now been notified by the Ministry of Law, Justice, and Legislative Department.

For Parliamentary Constituencies (PCs) Earlier expenditure limit (2014) Enhanced expenditure limit now Rs. 70 Lakh Rs. 95 Lakh Rs. 54 Lakh Rs. 75 Lakh

For Assembly Constituencies (ACs) Earlier expenditure limit (2014) Enhanced expenditure limit now Rs. 28 Lakh Rs. 40 Lakh Rs. 20 Lakh Rs. 28 Lakh

These limits will be applicable in all upcoming elections.