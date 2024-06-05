Chandrababu's Arrest Led to YSRCP Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy's Downfall in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) : YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy’s downfall eventually became a reality due to the indiscriminate misuse of power and the of Chief Minister-in-waiting Chandrababu Naidu on fabricated charges. This illegal arrest led to the total rout of the YSRCP government. The arrest of Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development case sparked massive protests across Andhra Pradesh, leading to the collapse of the YSRCP government.

The outpouring of public support and sympathy for Chandrababu Naidu has proved he is not at fault in the cases the YSRCP government has filed against him. This has been demonstrated with the election mandate, and most TDP candidates received record votes across Andhra Pradesh. His supporters protested his arrest in AP and neighbouring states by conducting rallies and meetings in cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. People across the country expressed their love and support to globally renowned leader Chandrababu Naidu.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, the prime accused in corruption and illegal wealth cases worth thousands of crores, came to power in 2019. Misusing power, he tried to taint Chandrababu Naidu's image in the state. On September 9, 2023, at 6 AM, under the leadership of DIG Raghurami Raddy, the police arrested Chandrababu Naidu in Nandyal district in a highly humiliating manner. Naidu was taken by road to Vijayawada. TDP workers, upon learning of the arrest, took to the streets in large numbers and attempted to block the police convoy for various reasons.

For 52 days, from Chandra Babu Naidu's arrest until his release, large-scale protests and solidarity rallies have continued across the state. Many people were deeply disturbed by his arrest, resulting in several deaths. His wife, Bhuvaneswari, visited and consoled the families of the deceased under the campaign “Truth Must Prevail,” offering her support.

Chandrababu's arrest moved women who typically stay indoors came onto the streets and protested against the autocratic act of the government. They held an extraordinary protest demonstration at Benz Circle in Vijayawada and Brindavan Gardens in Guntur. To evade police surveillance, they pretended to be going out to movies and shopping and then gathered at Benz Circle in Vijayawada at a designated time.

Similarly, in Guntur, thousands of women marched several kilometers from Gujjanagundla to Lodge Center, a protest never seen before. Overcoming police restrictions and detentions, they declared their support for Chandrababu. These demonstrations across Vijayawada, Guntur, and other regions sent clear signals of Jagan’s impending downfall.

In the remote village of Gedda Kancharam in G. Sigadam Mandal, Srikakulam district, 2,000 women marched and performed rituals to the village deity, symbolizing the widespread public support to the demand for Chandrababu’s release.

People from Andhra Pradesh living abroad and in other states spent thousands of rupees to ensure good voter turnout in favour of the TDP alliance, driven mainly by the overwhelming sympathy for Chandrababu at the time.