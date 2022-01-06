Imphal (Manipur): Ahead of the assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with top officials and representatives of political parties from the north-eastern state of Manipur.

The commission primarily discussed issues related to influencing voters with money, illicit liquor, narcotic drugs, and intimidation.

Apart from Manipur, four other states -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, and Uttarakhand -- are gearing up for assembly elections amid a rising tide of Covid-19 and Omicron cases across the country.

As such, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra conveyed his concerns to the Chief Secretary, Manipur regarding the low vaccination rate in the state and asked for expediting the same.

To ensure free and fair elections, political parties requested the poll body for strict vigilance on election expenses by candidates.

Expressing concerns about pre-poll violence, the parties demanded the presence of adequate security forces during the poll process and other relevant measures.

They also raised concerns about the implementation of strict COVID protocols.

The Commission assured the representatives that it has taken cognizance of suggestions, issues, and concerns of the political parties and that ECI "is committed to conducting free, fair, participative, inclusive, inducement free and COVID safe elections in the state."

Keeping in view Covid-19 social-distancing norms, the Commission specifically revisited some extant norms. As a result, the maximum number of electors’ norm at a polling station has been reduced from 1,500 to 1,250.

With regard to the concerns raised on excessive use of money and other inducements to influence voters, the Commission reiterated that it has zero tolerance for misuse of money or muscle power or partisan behaviour of State machinery vitiating free and fair elections.

The CEC underscored that strict action would be taken against such erring officials. He further added that expenditure observers will be deployed for a strict vigil to ensure inducement-free elections in the state.

He also emphasized the significance of ECE's cVIGIL App mechanism for registering complaints and redressal of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations as also the toll-free number.

The Commission highlighted that for the first time in the state, the option of a postal ballot facility would be provided during the elections for absentee voters which includes 80+ Sr citizens, PwD electors, and Covid-19 suspects or affected persons.

During the review meeting, representatives of All India Trinamool Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indian National Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Naga People's Front (NPF), National People's Party, and Peoples Democratic Alliance came to meet the Commission via video conferencing.

To mention, Congress on Wednesday morning had already postponed its women’s marathon 'Ladki Hun Lad Sakti Hun' across Uttar Pradesh keeping in view the threats posed by rising Covid-19 cases and Omicron, giving indications of a possible third wave.

This happened a day after a stampede-like situation was reported in a marathon of the Congress in Bareilly on Tuesday injuring several people.

The poll body has already visited UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Goa in the past few days to take stock of the poll preparedness amidst the rising threat posed by the Omicron variant.

Wednesday's meeting of EC with Manipur's top officials and representatives of political parties comes two days ahead after ECI in a letter to the Chief Secretaries of the five poll-bound states asked them to accelerate the vaccination process and expressed concerns over the low percentage of first dose coverage in Manipur.

Read: Plea to postpone assembly elections: Uttarakhand HC seeks ECI reply