Junagadh: In a first, the Election Commission of India set up an animal booth at a voting center in Junagadh with the first phase of Assembly polls kicking off in the state on Thursday. Well equipped with a team of veterinarian experts, the booth was set up to facilitate free treatment and check-ups of the pets or cattle of the voters coming to vote at the center.

EC sets up animal booth at polling center in Gujarat's Junagadh

This first-of-its-kind initiative received a considerable response, as several voters got their pets vaccinated and cattle checked by the medical officials deployed at the booth. The place was filled with sheep, cows, goats and buffaloes, with the medical officers attending to them one by one. The booth also had a stock of medicines in place for various procedures for the animals.

At the animal booth, some doctors were seen vaccinating the cattle, while others were giving conducting checkups of some other pets including birds. Many of the voters were from an agricultural background, with their cattle an important source of livelihood. Against this backdrop, the initiative was received very well received as several voters could reap the benefits of this initiative.

"We are currently deworming the animals and cattle. It is necessary for the well-being of animals. People seem to appreciate this first-time initiative, as they have turned up here on a large scale," a medical official at the booth said while speaking to ETV Bharat.