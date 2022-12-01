Rajkot (Gujarat): Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja, a BJP candidate, cast her vote on Thursday at a polling station in Rajkot in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections while her husband cast his vote from in Jamnagar. Ravindra urged people to vote in large numbers. "I appeal to the people to vote in large numbers," said Ravindra Jadeja.

While, Rivaba, contesting on a BJP ticket from Jamnagar North, is hopeful that the saffron party will win with a big margin, her father Anirudhsinh Jadeja, and her sister Naina Jadeja will be routing for the grand old party as they have campaigned for Congress.

However, Rivaba does not see any difficulties in her being a BJP candidate and her father and sister being Congress supporters. Pointing out that this was not the first time members of the same family subscribed to different political ideologies, Rivaba said that she has the trust of her husband and of the people of Jamnagar.

"There is no difficulty. There can be people of different ideologies in the same family. I have trust in the people of Jamnagar, we will focus on overall development, and this time as well BJP will win with a good margin," said Rivaba.

She urged the people to vote in large numbers adding that the elections-the festival of democracy- is a part of their responsibility. Rivada also said that she was hopeful that BJP workers' hard work will pay off in Thursday.

"Today is a very important day for us. The hard work of all BJP workers is going to pay off. I would request people to vote as much as possible. We have to consider this festival of democracy as a part of our responsibility and we should be aware for the country," she said.

A total of 2,39,76,670 voters who will cast their votes by 5 pm today will decide the fate of 788 candidates who are in the fray for the first phase. Till 1 pm 34.48 per cent votes have been cast on Thursday.