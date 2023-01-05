New Delhi: An Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 jolted the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on Thursday. The earthquake tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and adjacent areas. The earthquake hit the Hindu Kush Region of Afghanistan around 7:55 pm.

According to the NCS, the earthquake of magnitude 5.9, struck Fayzabad in Afghanistan. The quake was at a depth of 200 kms below the earth's surface. The tremors were felt at around 8 pm. No report of any casualty or damage have come forth yet.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Delhi-NCR in the early hours of Sunday (New Year night), according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).

NCS is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country. The temblor, epicentred in the North Northwest of Haryana's Jhajjar, struck at 1:19 am on Sunday.

The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground. "Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 01-01-2023, 01:19:42 IST, Lat: 28.71 and Long: 76.62, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 12km NNW of Jhajjar, Haryana," said National Center for Seismology.

Earlier on November 12, earthquake tremors were felt across the Delhi NCR. According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the magnitude of the November 12 earthquake was 5.4 on the Richter scale that occurred in Nepal, at around 7:57 pm. "The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," NCS said.