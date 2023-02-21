Pithoragarh: A 14 day joint military exercise between India and Uzbekistan armed forces that began in Uttarakhand' Pithoragarh district on Monday is underway. Altogether 90 soldiers, forty-five each from both the countries will engage in the military drill. The military drill between the troops of the two countries has begun on the frontier areas of Pithoragarh close to China border of the Himalayan state.

The fourth edition of the biennial training exercise DUSTLIK-2023 will continue till March 5. The Indian contingent is being represented by the troops belonging to 14th Battalion of the Garhwal Rifles. Whereas, troops from Uzbekistan Army have been drawn from the North Western military district of the country.

The exercise would focus on joint counter-terrorist operations in mountainous and semi-urban scenario under UN mandate and will include field training exercises, combat discussions, lectures, demonstrations and culminate with a validation exercise, a statement from the Armed forces said.

According to the communique, Indian and Uzbek forces will jointly train, plan and execute a series of tactical drills for neutralisation of likely threats, while learning to exploit new generation equipment and technology for conducting joint operations. Due emphasis is being laid on increasing interoperability between forces.

The bonhomie, espirit-de-corps and goodwill generated during the exercise will go a long way in further strengthening the bonds between both armies by enabling understanding of each other’s organisation and methodology of conducting various operations, it further added.

As per the United Nations guidelines, the joint infantry battalion of India and Uzbekistan will focus on training in anti-terrorist operations in hilly as well as semi-urban areas. In 2019, the third edition of the joint military training had been conducted between the two countries in Pithoragarh.

The Indian soldiers comprising 45 personnel from the 14th Battalion of the Garhwal Rifles have been undergoing training under the leadership of Lt. Col. Amit Kumar Dimri. On the other hand, the 53008 Motorized Infantry Regiment of the North Western Military District of the Uzbekistan Army under the guidance of Lt. Col. Sherzod Gufurov, have been honing their military skills.

Before the commencement of the joint military drill, the event was addressed by Brig. Mayank Vaid, the Commander of 32 Infantry Brigade and Lt. Col. Shaukat Jhon Sormonkulou, Defense Ministry official and head of the Uzbekistan delegation of troops.