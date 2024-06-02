'We Have Not Really Nailed Down Our Batting Unit', Rohit Sharma after T20 WC Warm-up Game

New York: India men's cricket team captain Rohit Sharma asserted that they have got pretty much they wanted, but also accepted that the batters failed to "nail" in the warm-up against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2024 match.

India emerged winners by 60 runs at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium restricting Bangladesh to 122 for nine after posting 182 for five in the allotted 20 overs on Saturday.

"Quite happy with how things went. Pretty much got what we wanted from the game. Like I said at the toss, it was important to get used to the conditions. "New venue, new ground, drop-in pitch - important to get used to it and we managed pretty well," Rohit said after the match.

The Indian captain also mentioned that people shouldn't be read into the think tank's decision to send Rishabh Pant at number three in the warm-match against Bangladesh, said skipper Rohit Sharma.

On Pant batting at No 3, the 36-year-old clarified, "Just to give him an opportunity. We have not nailed down what the batting unit will look like. Even the bowlers did pretty well. All in all happy with how things went." The southpaw batter, who is making a comeback to Indian colours after 16 months, struck a fluent 53 off 32 balls before getting retired hurt, while vice-captain Hardik Pandya smashed a quickfire 40 in 23 deliveries after Suryakumar Yadav helped himself to an 18-ball 31.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh shone with the ball, picking 2/12 in three overs while all-rounder Shivam Dube grabbed 2/13 in three overs. Asked about Arshdeep, Rohit said, "He has shown us, in whatever games he has played, he has the skills up-front. He has a very good skill set. We saw it today. He bowled pretty well, swung the ball up front and then bowled one at the back end. We have got 15 good players here. We have to see what the conditions are and then see what combination is best for us."