Jodhpur: The repeated use of drones for dropping drugs, arms and ammunition by Pakistan-based terror organisations and smugglers into Indian territory is turning out to be challenging for the Border Security Force (BSF) and investigation agencies.

Drones appears to be new threat at Indo-Pak border : BSF IG Pankaj Kumar

BSF Inspector General Pankaj Kumar conducting a press conference at Jodhpur's BSF headquarters admitted that the increased use of drones comes as a new threat. He said, "There are three districts Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Ganganagar, which share its border with Pakistan, all the region has their own challenges. In the Ganganagar district, earlier we use to face smuggling of drugs and ammunition but now it has shifted to drones raising a new challenge for us. But we are training our soldiers for the anti-drone mechanism."

"For this, we are also coordinating with the local police and Air Force, which is proving to be helpful to tackle the challenge," he added

"Apart from this BSF is also planning to start border tourism in the Jaisalmer district, 20 km from Tanot Mata Temple towards the Babliyan post at the Indo-Pak border. There we will be having similar ceremonies like at Wahga border in Punjab."

"One pavilion is also being constructed at the post with a seating capacity of 2,000 people. Initially, the Beating the Retreat ceremony will be organized here on a weekend basis. However, no such events will be organised on the other side of the border as the Pakistani post is 2 km away from the border."

Similar tourist spots are also to developed at different border posts in the adjoining Bikaner district.

Read: Beating Retreat ceremony to have show of nearly 1,000 drones by IIT-Delhi startup